Milwaukee Police Walk & Roll encourages people to 'get back outside'

Safety is important when riding a bike. Milwaukee police hosted their first Community Walk & Roll at American Family Field on Thursday, June 29. The goal was to educate the public about bicycle safety and get people active outdoors.

"We don’t want anyone getting hurt," said Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner.

People walked and rolled for two miles near American Family Field and had a chance to win new bikes.

"They do all of this for everybody," said Juan Herrera, auxiliary volunteer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teresa Ochoa

"I got sweaty. I kept going and going," said Teresa Ochoa, bike rider.

The Milwaukee Police Department also offered free refreshments and pizza.

"I wanted to practice without any training wheels," Rayne Cross said.

Assistant Chief Waldner said it's important for riders to learn about bicycle safety.

"If you’re little, you should be with an adult," said Waldner. "You have to know where you are, and then make sure someone is responsible was with you."

Anyone without a helmet was given one for free. Officers worked to encourage more people to get active.

Milwaukee Police Community Walk and Roll

"Even though it’s been hard to breathe lately, I think that it’s important for us to be out every day," said Waldner.

Waldner said she hoped the event would help people step away from their phones.

Milwaukee Police Community Walk and Roll

"Encourage more people to be away from their phones and to get back outside and do it in a safe manner," said Waldner.