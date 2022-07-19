Milwaukee police get child crisis response bags

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, July 19 got 204 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations – part of the "REACH-A-Child" program.

REACH-A-Child is a Madison-based nonprofit that partners with first responders in many communities across the state. The program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with "First Responder REACH BAGs."

The bags contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other emergency. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD also got 1,000 extra new children’s books to help replenish the bags and to support upcoming community events hosted by the police department.

"The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the support from REACH-A-Child for giving us the opportunity to participate in this program," MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "We are committed to working with our system and community partners to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships. We are better together."

Milwaukee Police Department Administration Building (MPD)

Each First Responder REACH BAG contains a variety of children’s books and 10 drawstring backpacks that are given to children, one book and bag at a time, at the scene of the crisis.

The bags were made possible through an $11,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Since 2014, AT&T and the AT&T Foundation have contributed $57,500 to support REACH-A-Child, according to a news release.