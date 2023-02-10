Milwaukee police chief on Officer Jerving's death: 'It's been tough'

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman joined FOX6 News for a live interview Friday, Feb. 10 after Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week.

Jerving, 37, died after a shootout near 14th and Cleveland with a robbery suspect. He had four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"It's been tough. I know that every day that we have to, you know, work through our grief, understand that we still have a balancing act. We still have to respond and be out there to protect our city, but we have to also heal," Norman said. "I know that there's been some really great support, and we're supporting each other and also doing self care."

Since 2018, MPD has now lost six officers in the line of duty.

A vigil for Jerving was held Friday night at Silver Spring Church of God. A visitation will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 with a private service and a burial will follow.