Milwaukee police chief's letter to community; 'What are you doing to help?'

article

The Brief Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman appealed to the public to get involved in the lives of youth in the city. Norman's appeal came in the form of a letter to the community. Norman said shared examples of kids, ages 13 to 17, being arrested for having firearms, stealing cars and more.



Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman released a letter to the community on Wednesday, Aug. 28, a letter that appeals to the public to get involved in the lives of youth in the city.

In the letter, Norman shares recent examples of teens being arrested for using firearms, stealing cars and more. He urges the public, "We need you at the table. Our youth need you at the table. Be a part of the solution. What are you doing to help?"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Complete text of Chief Norman's letter

As Chief of Police for the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), a lot of things keep me awake at night. Every morning, I am briefed about the major crimes that have occurred in the last 24 hours and the arrests my officers have made.

Recently, I have had many sleepless nights over the arrests we are making of youth, many who are 14, some older, and some even younger at 11, 12 years of age. These kids are brazenly using firearms to take cars and other property from strangers. This compels me to call our community to intervene.

Last night, MPD arrested 7 kids ranging in age from 13 years of age to 17 years of age. All 7 of these kids were in a stolen vehicle attempting to steal another vehicle. They had guns, and when a security guard tried to stop them from stealing the vehicle, they shot at the guard. Many of these kids had prior arrests and prior convictions for taking cars without owner’s consent. Many of these kids weren’t even old enough to get a license.

This is not intended to raise the alarm that the City of Milwaukee is a dangerous place. In fact, our crime numbers are down. Crime and people causing harm to one another has been around since the beginning of humanity.

This is intended to raise awareness about the trends I am seeing in reckless youth behavior.

Recently, MPD arrested a 14-year-old who had robbed a family at gunpoint, stolen multiple vehicles from others, and while driving a stolen vehicle recklessly, killed an innocent motorcyclist who crossed his path. Fourteen . Not old enough to drive, yet doing so with complete disregard for the people around him. He, too, was a kid who had multiple prior offenses for this same type of behavior.

MPD’s role is to respond to crimes when they occur and arrest those who cause harm to others. MPD also works hard to prevent crimes through patrol, education and outreach. We are committed to innovative new approaches. We are always open to new ideas. But even with unlimited resources, we can’t be everywhere, and our primary and priority role in crime is to enforce the law. If crime occurs, MPD arrests. After an arrest is made, we present our evidence to our partners in the criminal justice system who then use that evidence to build a case that goes to court. The court process results in a consequence for the offender.

From our end, these consequences are not changing our youth’s behavior. The kids we are arresting are reoffending. The community must intervene.

To the media, I ask that your coverage of crime includes an exploration into why individuals are committing these crimes. Instead of asking why MPD is pursuing vehicles, ask why are people not stopping when MPD tries to pull them over? Instead of asking why MPD doesn’t write more citations for unlicensed drivers, ask why are so many people driving without a license? Why are kids or young adults using guns to steal, instill fear, and cause harm? What have their parents done to address this behavior? The public has a right to know what is driving the actions of those who are causing harm to others. It is easier to report out on how law enforcement responds when a crime occurs, but it is indeed a more difficult task to get to the heart of what compels the reckless behavior. I challenge you to make that a focus.

To those in our community who can step up to the plate – youth organizations, organizations that work with parents, healthcare professionals, legislators, parents, faith leaders, aunts, uncles, neighbors, what can you do to educate our youth to not bring harm to others, and what can you do to ensure that they don’t?

This call to action isn’t new. I’ve held press conferences, and participated in interviews. I’ve been at community meetings. I am trying to get this message out in any space that I can. We need you at the table. Our youth need you at the table. Be a part of the solution. What are you doing to help?