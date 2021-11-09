Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman swearing in set for Nov. 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Jeffrey Norman
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

MILWAUKEE - Jeffrey Norman will be sworn in to a four-year term as the 22nd Chief of Police for the City of Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 15. 

The Oath of Office ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in the Common Council Chamber Room at City Hall.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) confirmed Norman as the permanent chief on Nov. 4. The vote was unanimous.

"It is an honor to be the chief of the Milwaukee Police Department. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the community that I grew up in and to lead the members of the Milwaukee Police Department in this new chapter of my tenure," Norman said in a statement. "I am committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships."

The Milwaukee Police Department had been without a permanent chief since August 2020. 

