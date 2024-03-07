Milwaukee police chief highlights crime reduction, safety efforts

article

A message directly from Milwaukee's top cop. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is addressing violence and safety efforts in the city, and he's showing us who's really responsible for reducing crime.

When you see the images of different crime scenes in Milwaukee over the past few weeks, the next line may seem surprising:

"No matter how people may feel about certain things, crime is down. Crime is down," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks at a Milwaukee Press Club event.

At the Milwaukee Press Club event on Thursday, March 7, he went over the statistics.

He says from 2021 to 2022, the city saw a 15% reduction overall in 'part one crimes' such as homicides, and a 6% reduction in violent crimes.

"From ‘22 to 2023, we saw, again, another 9% reduction in part one crimes, 2% violent crimes," Norman added.

But he says efforts to keep those numbers down don't just fall on police's shoulders, especially when it comes to youth violence.

"We want the public to know you have a responsibility in this public safety, and we mean it," he said.

The chief acknowledges the uptick in youth crime but says it's nothing compared to the city's adult criminals, especially those on the roads.

"The biggest drivers of a lot of our speeding and reckless driving [are people] between the ages of 20 and 31," he added.

Norman says the police department has partnerships with community organizations to target and interact with young people, like PAL, the Police Athletic League. But he says the community has to do its part to help.

"I’ll say this with all types of sincerity. Shame on you if you have not put yourself into the game of this work. There are no bystanders."

He also touched on more cost-effective ways to reduce access to guns.

"Having that particular conversation and help with our business community, with the residents. Don’t leave your weapons inside your vehicle."

At the luncheon he also spoke about securing the Republican National Convention in July.

He says he is committed to making sure the city will be safe during the RNC, but he says they need more funding to pay for the officers putting in the work.