Milwaukee police chases hours apart; 2 men accused of fleeing, more

Two Milwaukee men are each charged with multiple felonies, including drug and gun charges, after a pair of police chases that happened hours apart on June 2.

Prosecutors accuse 24-year-old Kevin Parks of fleeing police first, with 20-year-old Javonte Bailey in the passenger seat. They got away at first but were arrested later the same day after Bailey fled officers with Parks in the car.

In addition to fleeing police, both men face multiple drug and weapons-related charges. At one point, court filings said undercover officers saw Bailey point a gun toward a school as kids were being let out for the day.

Parks and Bailey made their initial court appearances on Sunday, and both had bond set at $35,000. The men are due back in court for preliminary hearings on June 16.

According to a criminal complaint, undercover officers spotted a black Honda with a stolen license plate near Teutonia and Green Tree. The Honda pulled into a gas station and the driver, identified as Parks, went in and out of the store with "a large firearm" in his waistband. The passenger was identified as Bailey.

The undercover officers followed the Honda as Parks and Bailey left the gas station and drove down Green Tree shortly after 3 p.m. At one point, court filings said Bailey extended his arm out of the window while holding a gun. It happened as they drove past Green Tree Preparatory Academy while students were being released for the day.

Prosecutors said the undercover officers reported the gun incident, so uniformed officers could conduct a traffic stop, and continued to follow the Honda. In the area of 91st and Fond du Lac, Parks "took apparent notice" of marked squads in the area. When a marked squad turned on its lights and sirens, Parks took off – sparking a chase.

Court filings said Parks "immediately" drove the wrong way onto State Highway 145. Officers called off the pursuit due to the "immediate recklessness," and began to saturate the area in hopes of finding the Honda again somewhere else. The complaint states Parks made a U-turn on the highway and drove back to the area from which he'd fled, re-initiating the chase.

The chase continued down Highway 145 at speeds of around 100 mph, per the complaint, and Parks eventually got away near 68th and Hampton. Undercover officers later found the Honda abandoned near 74th and Congress with suspected marijuana inside. They later confirmed it was stolen.

Investigators noted a gold Chevrolet driving near the 74th and Congress scene that "appeared to be lost, or looking for directions," according to court filings. As the investigation continued, officers spotted that same Chevrolet around 5:25 p.m. The person who had been driving it near 74th and Congress was now a passenger, while Bailey was behind the wheel and Parks was in the back seat.

Officers tried to stop the Chevrolet near 93rd and Silver Spring, but the driver took off – sparking a chase that reached speeds of over 90 mph. During the chase, prosecutors said Bailey drove into oncoming traffic during rush hour and onto the sidewalk. At one point, he drove with deflated tires as car parts came off of the vehicle.

The complaint states the chase stretched approximately 3.8 miles until Bailey lost control, hit a curb and drove into the backyard retaining wall of a home near 80th and Denver. All three people got out and ran, but Bailey and Parks were soon taken into custody.

According to court filings, officers searched the Chevrolet and found a semi-automatic handgun that matched the one Bailey is accused of pointing toward Green Tree Preparatory Academy, as well as a semi-automatic handgun that matched the one Parks had been seen with at the gas station. There was also "a large quantity" of marijuana and pills in the car.

The marijuana found between both the Honda and the Chevrolet totaled more than 470 grams, prosecutors said, and 21 pills tested positive for oxycodone hydrocholoride – a Schedule II controlled substance. The complaint said the volume of marijuana, as well as scales, multiple cellphones and guns, was "consistent" with "the sale/distribution of THC."

While on his way to a hospital for medical clearance, court filings said Parks said he was going to "spit on" an officer and threatened to fight and "smoke" the officer, saying, "I'm going to find you."

Investigators also found universal key fobs, which prosecutors said are often used with "key programmers." The programmers and fobs have "recently become a common tool" in motor vehicle thefts, per the complaint.