Milwaukee police chase; vehicle stolen, 4 taken into custody

Published  March 19, 2025 10:05am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
70th and Main, Milwaukee

    • Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on March 18.
    • The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a curb and all the occupants ran.
    • The vehicle as determined to be stolen.

MILWAUKEE - Four people were taken into custody on Tuesday, March 18 after a police chase in Milwaukee. 

Police chase

What we know:

According to police, the pursuit was initiated at approximately 6:27 p.m. in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Belleview Place. 

Police say officers were dispatched to the area for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop. 

The driver refused, drove recklessly and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police say. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a curb and all the occupants ran from the scene near 70th and Main. 

70th and Main, Milwaukee

The driver and passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old male, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were arrested after a brief foot pursuit. 

The vehicle was determined to be stolen. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

