Milwaukee police chase; vehicle stolen, 4 taken into custody

Four people were taken into custody on Tuesday, March 18 after a police chase in Milwaukee.

According to police, the pursuit was initiated at approximately 6:27 p.m. in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Belleview Place.

Police say officers were dispatched to the area for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop.

The driver refused, drove recklessly and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police say. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a curb and all the occupants ran from the scene near 70th and Main.

The driver and passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old male, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.