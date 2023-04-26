Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase; vehicle abandoned near Washington Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Four law enforcement agencies were involved in a police chase early Wednesday morning, April 26 in Milwaukee.

FOX6 crews first spotted the pursuit near I-43 and Fond du Lac Avenue. 

FOX6 crews first spotted the pursuit near I-43 and Fond du Lac Avenue. 

The fleeing vehicle was abandoned near Washington Park after a several mile pursuit. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, West Allis Police Department, Wauwatosa Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in the pursuit. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 