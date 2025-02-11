Milwaukee police chase; teen runs across I-43, firearm recovered

The Brief A teen was taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Feb. 9. The pursuit came to an end after the teen ran across I-43. A firearm was recovered.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 9 after a police pursuit in Milwaukee. At one point, the teen exited the vehicle and ran across I-43.

Police chase

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. near Teutonia and Hampton after officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle near 9th and Locust and ran.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust.

A firearm was recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.