Milwaukee police chase; teen runs across I-43, firearm recovered

By
Published  February 11, 2025 12:25pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
DOT video: Teen runs from police, crosses I-43

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 9 after a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The teen fled across the lanes of I-43.

The Brief

    • A teen was taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Feb. 9.
    • The pursuit came to an end after the teen ran across I-43.
    • A firearm was recovered.

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 9 after a police pursuit in Milwaukee. At one point, the teen exited the vehicle and ran across I-43. 

Police chase

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. near Teutonia and Hampton after officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery. 

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle near 9th and Locust and ran. 

During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust. 

A firearm was recovered. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.          

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

