Milwaukee police chase; teen runs across I-43, firearm recovered
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 9 after a police pursuit in Milwaukee. At one point, the teen exited the vehicle and ran across I-43.
Police chase
What we know:
The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. near Teutonia and Hampton after officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle near 9th and Locust and ran.
During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust.
A firearm was recovered.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.