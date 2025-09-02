Milwaukee police chase stretches 8+ miles, reached 100 mph top speed

article

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a miles-long police chase and possessing a fully-automatic firearm. The accused is Trevelle Walk – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Possession of cocaine

Possession of narcotic drugs

Carrying a concealed weapon

Police chase, arrest

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a "subject with a gun" complaint on N. 75th Street just south of Green Tree on Thursday morning, Aug. 28. The caller described a man with "dreadlocks with a black semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine in the suspect's lap," the complaint says. The caller saw this at a gas station -- and described the vehicle involved as an SUV.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they spotted the vehicle and the man inside, later identified as the defendant, Trevelle Walk. They activated their emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The complaint says Walk fled from police. A police chase lasted "approximately 8.39 miles. During the pursuit, Walk drove recklessly traveling up to 100 miles per hour, nearly colliding with a city bus," the complaint says. At some point, the complaint says Walk hit a curb and his "front tire came off and his car became disabled" near Sherman and Garfield.

The complaint says Walk then "exited the car with the firearm and extended magazine in his hand and fled on foot, while holding the gun." Walk was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Officers recovered the black firearm during that pursuit. The "gun had a selector switch rendering it to be a fully automatic firearm," the complaint says. Investigators also searched Walk's vehicle and located drugs and drug paraphernalia, the complaint says.

What's next:

Walk made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Aug. 31. Cash bond was set at $7,500.

Walk is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.