Milwaukee police chase of stolen vehicle out of Illinois; 4 arrested

Milwaukee police arrested four people following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in the city on Monday, April 1.

Officials say the pursuit began just after 2 p.m. Monday. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near 27th and Clybourn – the vehicle was wanted in connection to an incident in which an officer was struck during a vehicle pursuit. The driver refused and a police chase ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped due to a flat front tire on N. Teutonia at Hampton Avenue. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver, a 20-year-old man, and the passengers, a 20-year-old man, a 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody. Two firearms and illegal narcotics were also located.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Illinois on Saturday, March 23. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police are still seeking additional known suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.