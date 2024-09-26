Milwaukee police chase stolen vehicle, 2 arrested after crash

article

Two people were arrested following a police chase and crash on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:24 p.m., officers saw a wanted person in a vehicle near Ahmedi and Layton.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit started.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole and the people got out of the vehicle and ran away near 25th and Galena.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested.

Police say the vehicle was stolen, and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Separate crash

Police also say that during the pursuit, a squad responding to the area was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 20th and Galena. The vehicle was not involved in the pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.