Milwaukee police chase of stolen car; 5 teens arrested, firearm recovered

Milwaukee police say they arrested five teenage boys on Wednesday, June 19 following a police chase of a stolen vehicle that ended on the city's northwest side.

Officials say just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers spotted a vehicle near 27th and Garfield that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a homicide. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver refused and a police chase was underway.

Police chase ends near 94th and Thurston, Milwaukee

The pursuit ended when the teens jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot just north of 94th and Silver Spring.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and passengers, three 15-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested after a foot pursuit. The vehicle was a stolen car and a firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.