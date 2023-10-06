Milwaukee police chase; shots fired, 2 squads struck

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning, Oct. 6 following a police chase in Milwaukee. Two Milwaukee Police Department squad cars were struck by gunfire and officers returned fire.

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. near 22nd and Melvina. During the pursuit, the occupants from the fleeing vehicle fired multiple times at police. Two squad cars were struck. No officers were struck.

Police did return fire but did not strike anyone.

The suspects exited their vehicle and fled on foot in the area of 33rd and Mitchell.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.