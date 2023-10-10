Milwaukee police chase, shooting; men charged with attempted homicide

article

Two Milwaukee men are now charged after an Oct. 6 police chase and shooting with officers.

Prosecutors accuse 35-year-old Antwan Davis and 28-year-old Rashad Gooden of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes. No one was hurt, but police said the gunfire struck two squads.

A criminal complaint states officers spotted an SUV speeding down a bike lane early that Friday morning. At around that same time, the officers heard a ShotSpotter call over the radio for the area of 24th and Hopkins, which was the direction the SUV was speeding away from. The officers tried to stop the SUV in the area of 22nd and Melvina, but the driver – later identified as Gooden – took off.

A chase began, during which the complaint states Gooden drove into oncoming traffic on nearby Capitol Drive before turning down an alley. The pursuing officers saw the SUV's back windshield shatter and could see muzzle flashes as someone inside the SUV fired multiple shots, striking the officers' squad. An officer fired one shot in return. Those officers lost sight of the SUV as it left the alley.

Another squad then took over the pursuit near 22nd and Townsend. The complaint states someone in the SUV "immediately began shooting" at that squad, which was hit – and a bullet entered the passenger compartment. The officer who was driving that squad later said he "felt something hit him on the right side above his ear, behind his temple."

The chase stretched to the city's south side, ending near 33rd and Mitchell where the complaint states police found the SUV parked and Gooden halfway out of the vehicle. Gooden told officers, who had ordered him to the ground, "I was not the one shooting at you." A gun was recovered in front of a nearby home.

A K-9 unit was brought in to find the passenger, later identified as Davis, who was arrested outside a home near 32nd and Lapham. The complaint states he had a bag of cocaine in his pants pocket, and a rifle and handgun were later found in the area where he was arrested.

The complaint states the first pursuing squad had bullet strikes to the windshield, bumper, front grill and radiator – some of which entered the engine compartment, disabling the vehicle. The second squad had bullet strikes to the hood, passenger side mirror and front roof – one shot entering the passenger compartment and hitting a shotgun mount which was "very close to where" the driver's head would have been.

Dashboard camera video captured both legs of the pursuit, which the complaint states covered six miles in six minutes. A total of 36 gunshots can be heard on the video, but the complaint states "additional shots may have been unable to be heard due to vehicle and other ambient noise captured."

The SUV was towed from the scene. The complaint states officers found a total of 47 fired bullet casings, most of which were behind the driver's seat. Davis' fingerprints were found on a rifle magazine located inside the SUV. The complaint states the capacity of the rifle and empty magazine, along with the number of shots fired, "is consistent with the shooter having re-loaded."

Ballistics testing on a bullet recovered from the initial shooting scene near 24th and Hopkins matched the gun found near 33rd and Mitchell, and "at least one" of the 47 casings found in the SUV matched the rifle found near 32nd and Mitchell.

In custody

Gooden told investigators, per the complaint, that he was in someone else's SUV when another man he knew only as "T" got into the front passenger seat and told him to drive. When the squad turned on its lights behind them, Gooden said "T" demanded that he flee and told him where to drive before "T" started shooting at the squad. Gooden said "T" threatened him. Shown a photo array, which included a picture of Davis, the complaint states Gooden did not make an identification of "T".

Davis is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11. In all, he is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (3 counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearmy by a felon (2 counts)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Gooden is also scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11. In all, he is charged with: