Milwaukee police chase, crash involving school bus; man enters plea

The Milwaukee man accused of leading police on a chase before crashing into a school bus last November reached a plea deal on Thursday.

Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized after the crash near 76th and Capitol. Elijahwan Shabazz, 27, was charged with nine felonies in the case.

Court records show Shabazz pleaded guilty to five of those charges, and Milwaukee County prosecutors dismissed the other four. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

It started when police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in a Chicago homicide and tried to stop it near 91st and Thurston. The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit ensued.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a school bus, causing the school bus to tip onto its side. The impact led to a secondary crash that involved several other vehicles.

Police chase leads to crash near 76th and Capitol

Police said Shabazz ran from the scene but was soon arrested. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

There were two passengers in the fleeing vehicle – a 26-year-old and the 3-year-old, who police said was seriously hurt. The 71-year-old school bus driver and the 30-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in the secondary crash were hurt as well.

There were no kids on the school bus, and no other injuries were reported.