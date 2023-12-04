Milwaukee police chase, crash involving school bus; man charged

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It happened near 76th and Capitol.

Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized due to injuries. The driver who fled the police was arrested.

Elijahwan Shabazz

Elijahwan Shabazz is facing the following charges:

3 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Neglecting a child – consequence is bodily harm

Flee or elude an officer

Hit-and-run – injury

3 counts of bail jumping

Police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in a Chicago homicide and tried to stop it near 91st and Thurston around 11:45 a.m. The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit ensued.

Police chase leads to crash near 76th and Capitol

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a school bus near 76th and Capitol, causing the school bus to tip onto its side. It led to a secondary crash that involved several other vehicles.

The 26-year-old driver, identified as Elijahwan Shabazz, ran off, but was soon arrested. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle, ages 3 and 26, were taken to a hospital as well. Police said the 3-year-old was seriously hurt, and the 26-year-old had non-fatal injuries.

The 71-year-old school bus driver and the 30-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in the secondary crash suffered non-fatal injuries as well.

There were no kids on the school bus, and no other injuries were reported.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the court was advised by Shabazz's defense that there is reason to believe the defendant is not competent to proceed, online court records say. Shabazz remains in custody – and a doctor's report is due back on Dec. 13.