Milwaukee police chase, rollover crash near Marquette Interchange

A Milwaukee police chase ended with a rollover crash on northbound I-43 at Highland on Wednesday morning, July 26 – just north of the Marquette Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) indicates the chase ended between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The people in the car were wanted for a suspected armed robbery and carjacking, officials noted.

An MCSO squad was in the area at the time of the rollover crash – and assisted Milwaukee police. The Milwaukee Fire Department also responded to address any possible injuries.

Officials indicated two people were taken into custody.

This is a developing story.