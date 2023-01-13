Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested

article

Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones.

Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, drive or operate a behicle without owner’s consent, flee or elude an officer, and three counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted, Dedrick could face more than 112 years in prison and fines up to $100,000.

Jones was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon. If convicted, Jones could face more than 77 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Case details

The chase started in Sherman Park in Milwaukee around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 6. It ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

Later, neighbors woke up to gunshots. Those who spoke to FOX6 News said they heard a barrage of bullets around 2:45 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"All of a sudden I just heard – ‘shh shh shh shh’ – and I said, ‘Them are shots,’" said Garry Brunn. "They were repeated – boom boom boom boom."

Brunn got out of bed to find a crime scene unfolding outside his window near 100th and Capitol.

Key locations in Jan. 6 Milwaukee police chase

Investigators said that's where the chase ended. The car drove recklessly for about four miles when someone opened fire on officers. No one was hurt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police initially did not find the whoever fired shots, but later found the car.

The Milwaukee Police Department's investigation led investigators to a residence in Wisconsin Rapids. With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies in Wood County, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Dedrick and Jones were located and arrested. A firearm was also recovered.