Search warrant leads to police chase in Milwaukee; man arrested

Published  October 14, 2025 12:13pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct, 14 after he fled from police while they were executing a search warrant. 

According to police, officers were executing a search warrant near 19th and Capitol around 7:30 a.m. when the man exited the residence and fled in a vehicle. 

The pursuit ended when the suspect returned to the residence and surrendered. 

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

The search warrant was executed and suspected illegal narcotics were located. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

