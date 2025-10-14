Search warrant leads to police chase in Milwaukee; man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct, 14 after he fled from police while they were executing a search warrant.
What we know:
According to police, officers were executing a search warrant near 19th and Capitol around 7:30 a.m. when the man exited the residence and fled in a vehicle.
The pursuit ended when the suspect returned to the residence and surrendered.
The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.
The search warrant was executed and suspected illegal narcotics were located.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.