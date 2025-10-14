Search warrant leads to police chase in Milwaukee; man arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Officers were executing a search warrant when the suspect exited the residence, entered a vehicle and fled. The search warrant was executed and suspected illegal narcotics were located.



A 40-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct, 14 after he fled from police while they were executing a search warrant.

What we know:

According to police, officers were executing a search warrant near 19th and Capitol around 7:30 a.m. when the man exited the residence and fled in a vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the suspect returned to the residence and surrendered.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The search warrant was executed and suspected illegal narcotics were located.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.