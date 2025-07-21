Milwaukee police chase, man fleeing officers crashes into tree

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a tree and fleeing on foot. The accused is Jawan Sallis – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer

Police chase and crash

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were monitoring traffic near 56th and Capitol Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16. Officers spotted a black car running a red traffic light -- and activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and accelerated away. A police chase ensued.

The complaint indicates officers sped up to 71 miles per hour to catch up to the fleeing car. However, the driver hit a curb as it turned, "blew a stop sign at N. 60th Street and W. Melvina Street, nearly getting into a T-bone collision with at least one other vehicle," the complaint says. The officers then terminated the police chase which had stretched nearly a mile.

Car slams into tree near 57th and Melvina

A few moments later, the officers noticed the car "missed the curve of the road on W. Melvina Street and drove into the grass," the complaint says. At 57th and Melvina, they found the vehicle had crashed into a tree. The defendant, Jawan Sallis, was "running from the scene," the complaint says. A short foot pursuit unfolded and Sallis was eventually taken into custody.

Car slams into tree near 57th and Melvina





Investigators checked the crashed vehicle. It had significant damage "including damage to the windshield consistent with the driver's head hitting the windshield," the complaint says. One officer noted "that if there had been passengers in the vehicle, it would have been impossible for them to exit due to the nature of the crash," the complaint says.

What's next:

Sallis made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, July 21. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Sallis is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 31.