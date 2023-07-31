Milwaukee police chase; man arrested, suspected illegal drugs recovered
article
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 36-year-old Milwaukee man on Saturday evening, July 29 following a police chase that started near 5th and MLK Drive.
Officials say the pursuit began just after 6 p.m. Saturday. It ended near 5th and Melvina when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
The Milwaukee man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered, officials said.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.