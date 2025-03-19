Milwaukee police chase; man arrested, drugs, guns recovered

article

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Milwaukee police on Tuesday, March 18, following a police chase. Drugs and guns were recovered following the incident.

Police chase

What we know:

According to police, officers executed a search warrant in the area of 35th Street and Silver Spring Drive.

Upon arrival at the residents, police observed a subject sleeping in a vehicle. Police made contact with the subject, at which time the subject woke up and fled in the vehicle.

A police pursuit was initiated. The vehicle pursuit came to an end in the area of 36th and Hampton after the subject fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, police observed the subject discard a baggie.

The baggie was recovered and contained the following:

19.05 grams of heroin

23.7 grams of crack cocaine

12.33 grams of cocaine

A search of the house was conducted and yielded:

9.83 grams of heroin

139 grams of THC

5 firearms

What's next:

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.