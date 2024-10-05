Milwaukee police chase; man accused of driving wrong way down 1-way street

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of driving the wrong way down a one-way street – and then leading police on a chase. The accused, Alexis Baeza-Fuentes, faces two criminal counts. The complaint says the defendant nearly struck a car during the police chase – and disregarded at least nine stop signs.



A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a chase after he allegedly was spotted driving the wrong way down a one-way street on the city's south side.

The accused is Alexis Baeza-Fuentes – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were on patrol on Thursday evening, Sept. 26 when they spotted a car traveling the wrong way down W. Bow Street (a one-way street) near 16th and Greenfield on the city's south side.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But the driver disregarded the lights and siren and "accelerated the car in an attempt to get away," the complaint says. During the police chase, the car "briefly entered oncoming traffic on S. Cesar Chavez Drive, went the wrong way on a one-way on W. Lapham Street, nearly struck a car on S. Muskego Avenue, traveled in an alleyway, and disregarded at least nine stop signs," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The defendant was eventually taken into custody.

Online court records indicate Baeza-Fuentes made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Sept. 27.