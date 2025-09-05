Milwaukee police chase; Jamie Coleman sentenced to 2 1/2 years prison

article

The Brief Jamie Coleman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 5 to two-and-a-half years in prison. The sentencing is tied to a police chase in Milwaukee that unfolded last February.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jamie Coleman on Friday, Sept. 5 to two-and-a-half years in prison plus an additional two-and-a-half years of extended supervision in connection with a police chase in Milwaukee last February.

Coleman pleaded guilty in June to two of four charges against him – including operator flee/elude officer and possess firearm-adjudicated delinquent. The other two charges, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and drive or operate vehicle without consent, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, near Teutonia and Hampton after officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust.

A firearm was recovered.