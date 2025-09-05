Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase; Jamie Coleman sentenced to 2 1/2 years prison

Published  September 5, 2025 6:08pm CDT
Jamie Coleman

    • Jamie Coleman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 5 to two-and-a-half years in prison.
    • The sentencing is tied to a police chase in Milwaukee that unfolded last February.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jamie Coleman on Friday, Sept. 5 to two-and-a-half years in prison plus an additional two-and-a-half years of extended supervision in connection with a police chase in Milwaukee last February.

Coleman pleaded guilty in June to two of four charges against him – including operator flee/elude officer and possess firearm-adjudicated delinquent. The other two charges, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and drive or operate vehicle without consent, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. 

Case details

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, near Teutonia and Hampton after officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery. 

During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed the lanes on I-43 and was arrested near 7th and Locust. 

A firearm was recovered. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews