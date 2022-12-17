Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart Auto near 76th and Villard on Feb. 2. He was 17 years old at the time.

Tate is due back in court on Feb. 16, 2023 for sentencing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the pursuit began near 60th and Capitol – roughly two miles away from where it ended. An officer spotted the SUV, which had been stolen in a reported armed robbery, being driven recklessly and tried to stop it – but the driver refused.

Prosecutors said the driver, Tate, barreled through the intersection of 76th and Villard, ignoring the speeding police cars behind him. The stolen SUV hit a red car and then a fire hydrant before taking flight in the Hart Auto parking lot.

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash near 76th and Villard in Milwaukee

Prosecutors said Tate, who had two passengers, documented everything on Facebook. The Jeep was stolen from a Lyft driver who said she'd been carjacked a day earlier after picking up Tate.

Police said a gun was recovered. Tate was taken to the hospital along with his two passengers and the drivers of two other vehicles. Nobody at Hart Auto was injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In all, Tate pleaded guilty to:

Armed robbery

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Operator flee/elude officer, bodily harm or property damage

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Three charges, including first-degree reckless injury, were dismissed.