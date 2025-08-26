Milwaukee police chase; fleeing driver slams into building

The Brief A police chase leads to a squad car being hit and a building destroyed. A 19-year-old who was being chased by police is now in custody. This incident and others like it have prompted new conversations about Milwaukee's police chase policy.



A Milwaukee Police Department squad car hit, a building was destroyed and it was all captured on video. All of this happened outside Total Wireless at 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee.

Police chase ends in crash

What they're saying:

There is glass and pieces of the car that was eluding police left behind at the business. FOX6 News spoke off-camera with the manager of the Total Wireless. She and her 13-year-old son left the store just minutes before the car slammed into the building.

"They should stop pursuing people. Some of these people are crazy and ready to die," said Maleik Moore of Milwaukee. "The guy got out of the car and he ran away and then the police went after him."

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, they tried to pull over a reckless driver. The 19-year-old took off – which started a police chase.

Police say the 19-year-old ran a red light, hit another car, and ultimately, the Total Wireless store, before trying to run. Video from different angles show police arresting him.

During the police chase, officials said a squad was hit near 35th and Wisconsin – by a driver not involved. Nobody was hurt.

Police chase policy

Dig deeper:

Recent police chases in Milwaukee have sparked conversation about the city's police chase policy and whether it should change.

FOX6 News asked both the mayor and police chief on Monday if that is on the table. Neither gave a direct answer.

Criminal charges are pending.