Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash near 76th and Fairmount: video

Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off.

The police chase started on Fond du Lac Avenue. The driver refused to stop and, at times, was driving on the wrong side of traffic. For the safety of others, police called it off. Then, things went sideways.

The fleeing vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames. Officers went to retrieve the suspects, both of whom suffered serious injuries but survived.

Police said they recovered two guns and more than 70 grams of cocaine.

The driver, 20-year-old Marqual Henly, and a passenger, 32-year-old Joseph Stewert, were charged with drug possession with intent to distribute while possessing a dangerous weapon. Henly was also charged for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.