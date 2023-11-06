Milwaukee police chase; federal investigators now involved in case

A Milwaukee police officer is hurt in a chase. The suspect's car also crashed. Now, federal investigators are involved to determine what prompted the police pursuit.

Milwaukee investigators on Monday, Nov. 6 searched for a black car. Just after 11 a.m., surveillance video shows a black car drive up the road on Milwaukee's south side – near Oklahoma Avenue.

Three hours later, Milwaukee police were chasing a black Honda Accord on the city's north side.

"I do not know how many cop cars were chasing them, I know it was a lot," said Asonnie Spadez, a witness.

The car being chased ended up crash near 30th and Cherry.

"The police did end up arresting them. Because they did try to run. I know three of them got out, but I don’t know if there’s another one. Everything happened so fast," Spadez said.

In an alley a half-block away, a police officer was injured.

Dispatch audio: "We have a 51-year-old law enforcement member who was involved in a police chase. He crashed into a light pole."

Milwaukee police did not confirm how many people they arrested.

FOX6 News learned that federal postal inspectors are investigating what happened that led to the chase hours later.