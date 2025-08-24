Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash, driver wanted

article

One person was killed, and another person is wanted by police after a police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 23.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:40 p.m., officers saw a vehicle near 60th and Meinecke that was wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and a vehicle chase started.

The chase ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle traveling on West Center Street. The driver of the vehicle on West Center Street suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police scene near 51st and Center

The driver of the fleeing vehicle ran away and was not apprehended.

Police continue to search for the known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.