Milwaukee police chase, 3-vehicle crash; speeds over 100 mph, man charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash on Oct. 3. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Yanior Davila fled a traffic stop at speeds that reached over 100 mph. During a search of the Nissan, officers found a gun, suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and $3,196 in cash.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection with a high-speed police chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Yanior Davila fled a traffic stop at speeds that reached over 100 mph. The pursuit ended in a three-vehicle collision.

According to the criminal complaint, the pursuit began after officers observed a Nissan Altima swerving and trying to pass a vehicle in traffic. The Nissan also failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 14th Street and Greenfield Avenue. The driver of the Nissan Altima, later identified as Yanior Davila, failed to pull over. A pursuit ensued for approximately six miles.

During the pursuit, prosecutors said Davila drove over 100 miles per hour on city streets and main thoroughfares, failed to stop for approximately 14 stop signs and six red lights, swerved into a bike lane, and drove the wrong way multiple times, nearly colliding with multiple cars.

The pursuit ended in a three-vehicle collision. According to the complaint, the Nissan swerved behind a Ford Fiesta and hit a parked Pontiac Grand Prix. The Nissan then struck the Ford Fiesta which caused the Nissan to flip over, sideswiping the Grand Prix. After the crash, Davila ran from the scene and was seen reaching "towards his waistband," according to the complaint. He was arrested near 25th and Wells.

During a search of the Nissan, officers found a gun, suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and $3,196 in cash.

According to the complaint, Davila admitted he fled from officers, claiming he was worried about his open cases. He stated everything in the car belonged to him, including the gun that was concealed. He admitted to selling marijuana as a "side hustle."

Yanior Davila is facing the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of bail jumping

Carrying a concealed weapon