Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; driver hits parked car, tree

The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash near 3rd and Mineral on Tuesday morning. The pursuit ended when the driver struck a parked vehicle and a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.



A Milwaukee police chase on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19 ended in a crash. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police chase & crash

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the pursuit began around 1 a.m. near 24th and Center.

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with an unoccupied parked car and a tree in the area of 3rd and Mineral.

Driver arrested, 2 hurt

What we know:

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

A 30-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries.

A second passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.