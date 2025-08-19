Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; driver hits parked car, tree

By
Published  August 19, 2025 9:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash near 3rd and Mineral on Tuesday morning.
    • The pursuit ended when the driver struck a parked vehicle and a tree.
    • The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19 ended in a crash. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Police chase & crash

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the pursuit began around 1 a.m. near 24th and Center. 

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with an unoccupied parked car and a tree in the area of 3rd and Mineral. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Driver arrested, 2 hurt

What we know:

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. 

A 30-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries. 

A second passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews