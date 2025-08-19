Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; driver hits parked car, tree
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19 ended in a crash. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police chase & crash
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the pursuit began around 1 a.m. near 24th and Center.
According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with an unoccupied parked car and a tree in the area of 3rd and Mineral.
Driver arrested, 2 hurt
What we know:
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
A 30-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries.
A second passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but not fatal injuries.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
