Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; 1 arrested, suspected drugs found

article

The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Aug. 19 ended in a crash. A 20-year-old man was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.



A 20-year-old man was taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Aug. 19.

What we know:

It started around 9:20 p.m. MPD said officers saw a car driving recklessly near 23rd and Fond du Lac and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle ran a red light near 17th and North and collided with another vehicle.

17th and North, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The impact of the collision caused the suspect vehicle to roll. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were treated on scene for non-fatal injuries.

Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.