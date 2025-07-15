Milwaukee police chase, drug dealing; 33-year-old man accused

article

The Brief Justin Stokes of Milwaukee is accused of dealing drugs and leading police on a chase. Stokes led police on a chase on July 9, the criminal complaint says. The chase ended in a crash. Stokes was to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, July 15.



A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of possessing illegal drugs, a stolen handgun and leading police on a chase that stretched nearly a mile. The accused is Justin Stokes – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Milwaukee police chase

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were in the area of 91st and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, July 9. Officers were told about a black BMW sedan parked near that location that had "previously been observed over the previous weeks conducting multiple suspected hand to hand drug transactions," the complaint says. The vehicle was also known to have fled an officer on July 8.

The officers attempted to stop the driver in the BMZ by activating their squad's emergency lights and siren. The vehicle accelerated away -- and a police chase was underway.

The criminal complaint says the police chase "reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while other motorists were on the roadway as well as swerving in and out of traffic, showing the disregard for human life." The car struck a curb, which caused the vehicle's rear driver side tire to deflate. The driver ultimately lost control of the vehicle, and crashed near Fond du Lac and Sheridan. The complaint says the total police chase stretched nearly a mile and had a top speed of 103 miles per hour.

Police chase ends in crash near Fond du Lac and Sheridan, Milwaukee

The driver in the BMW was arrested and identified as the defendant, Justin Stokes.

The complaint says in a search of the BMW, officers located a handgun that "was loaded with one 9mm round in the chamber." The firearm was previously reported as stolen. Also in the vehicle were two "clear glass mason jars containing an off white chunk substance, suspected of being 'crack' cocaine," the complaint says. Officers also found suspected marijuana, digital scales, unused sandwich bags and two cellphones.

What's next:

Stokes is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, July 15.