Milwaukee police chase, driver shoots himself; vehicle wanted in homicide

A police pursuit turned deadly Tuesday night, Feb. 28 on Milwaukee's south side. Police say the fleeing vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide.

The pursuit began around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 13th Street and Windlake Avenue. During the pursuit, the driver of the fleeing vehicle fired a handgun towards officers.

The pursuit ended near 13th Street and Layton Avenue after the driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, discharged his firearm and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers did not discharge their firearms and no one was injured from the suspect’s gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

26-year-old Aliyah Perez was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night, Feb. 26 near 27th and Clayton Crest Avenue – just north of Grange. Milwaukee police say they are investigating whether this incident and the Perez shooting are connected.

This is a developing story.