Milwaukee police chase; driver hits bus shelter, building, 2 teens arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 30, 2024 12:50pm CDT
27th and Highland, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two teens were arrested in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 29 in connection with a police chase and crash. The vehicle was determined to be stolen. 

According to police, officers attempted to stop a reckless driver around 8:40 p.m. near 27th and Brown. 

The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a bus shelter and a building near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested after a foot pursuit and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.  

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested and taken to te hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.      

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 