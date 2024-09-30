Milwaukee police chase; driver hits bus shelter, building, 2 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two teens were arrested in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 29 in connection with a police chase and crash. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.
According to police, officers attempted to stop a reckless driver around 8:40 p.m. near 27th and Brown.
The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a bus shelter and a building near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested after a foot pursuit and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
27th and Highland, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested and taken to te hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.