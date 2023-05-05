Milwaukee police chase; driver crashes into garage

article

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody Friday, May 5 following a police chase. It began around 12:50 a.m. near Highland Boulevard and Vliet Street.

MPD officers responded to s ShotSpotter call and observed a vehicle driving recklessly. Officers attempted to make a stop; however, the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a garage near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard.

The occupants fled on foot. The driver, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. MPD continues to seek an additional occupant that eluded arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.