Milwaukee police chase, driver arrested; narcotics and kids in vehicle

The Brief Milwaukee police initiated a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, April 20, 2025, after seeing a speeding vehicle. It ended when the driver struck a trailer and couldn't drive any further. Suspected illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle, along with three children who did not have child seats.



A man was arrested after authorities say he led Milwaukee police on a chase. After that chase ended, suspected illegal drugs and young children were found in the vehicle.

Chase

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025, MPD officers saw a speeding vehicle near 15th and Becher and attempted to pull it over.

The driver did not pull over and continued to drive recklessly, leading to a police chase. The chase ended when the driver struck a trailer and became disabled on the 13th and Oklahoma.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered. After the pursuit ended, it was found that there were three children under the age of four years old in the vehicle without child seats during the pursuit. No injuries were reported.

Charges

What's next:

Charges for fleeing, three counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of child neglect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.