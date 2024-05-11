Milwaukee police chase; defendant faces gun, drug charges

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase and possessing a machine gun. Delon White faces multiple criminal counts including the following:

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance-methaphetamine

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was on patrol around 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 when he spotted a car wanted in connection with a shooting the day before. The vehicle was parked near 53rd and Capitol Drive.

While the officer was attempting to broadcast the vehicle description to dispatch, the driver in the car accelerated -- and drove west on Capitol at a high rate of speed, the complaint says. A police chase ensued.

The complaint indicates during the police chase the driver nearly struck a pedestrian, disregarded stop lights and stop signs, traveled 60 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile per hour zone, and nearly struck a police squad. The driver eventually "sideswiped" another vehicle at 60th and Capitol. At that time, the driver of the fleeing vehicle jumped out of the moving car and fled on foot.

An officer eventually caught up with the defendant at 61st and Capitol -- where he was taken into custody.

Investigators recovered a "loaded black Glock 19 Gen 5 handgun, with extended magazine and a 'solofish' laser/flashlight" near the area where the defendant was arrested. An officer noticed "the weapon to have an auto-sear device attached to the rear slide, rendering the firearm capable of fully automatic fire," the complaint says.

Back at the crash site, police conducted a search of the defendant's car. Inside they found a "white powdery chunky substance, suspected to be cocaine" as well as a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

White made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, May 9. Cash bond was set at $20,000.