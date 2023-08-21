Milwaukee police chase, crash; teenager arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a police chase that ended with a crash near 74th and Silver Spring on Monday, Aug. 21.

Officials said the chase started near 77th and Glendale around 3 p.m. - when officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle, and the driver refused to stop.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The police chase ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The driver was arrested after a brief on-foot chase. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.