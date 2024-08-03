A Milwaukee man is charged in a Tuesday police chase that ended with a multi-vehicle crash.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Stefon Brister told police he had no recollection of the crash, which severely injured a passenger in his car.

Police spotted a speeding car on Sherman Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. on July 30. The car then ran a red light at Florist Avenue from the left-turn-only lane.

A criminal complaint states an officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off at speeds up to 70 mph. The pursuit ended after roughly a half-mile, though, when the fleeing car crashed.

An MCTS bus ended up on the sidewalk. The fleeing car then continued through a red light at the intersection of Sherman and Mill, where it hit a Brinks truck and another car.

Stefon Brister

Prosecutors said the driver, later identified as Brister, then got out of the car and was taken into custody. A passenger in Brister's car was found unconscious in the wreck and taken to a hospital – the complaint stating "his survival from injuries sustained in the collision was in doubt."

The MCTS bus driver and a passenger on the bus were also hurt but not taken to a hospital, per the complaint, while the Brinks truck driver reported pain. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Brister told police, according to the complaint, that he did not remember the crash – and that he normally drives fast. He also said he did not know police were chasing him, and he didn't know his license was suspended.

Brister is charged with fleeing/eluding an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The complaint states new charges may be filed based on the condition of the passenger who was in his car.