Milwaukee police chase ends in crash involving MCTS bus, 1 hurt

One person was taken into custody following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 30.

According to police, officers spotted a vehicle traveling northbound on Sherman Boulevard at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light at the intersection of Sherman and Florist.

A traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The fleeing driver collided with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, which caused it to lose control and enter the intersection of Mill and Sherman, where it collided with two other vehicles.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody. The front seat passenger of the fleeing vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.