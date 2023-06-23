Milwaukee police chase, crash; pedestrian hit, 5 children in vehicle

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody Thursday night, June 22 after striking a pedestrian before leading police on a pursuit. The pursuit ended in a crash. There were five children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. officers observed a vehicle strike a pedestrian near 36th and Florist. The police pursued that vehicle.

Police chase ends in crash 35th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

While fleeing from police, the driver collided with two parked cars and a pole near 35th and Silver Spring Drive.

The driver was identified as a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was taken into custody.

The woman had five children in the car with her at the time of the incident. The children were two boys ages 6 and 3 along with three girls ages 10, 9, and 1. The six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is stable. The remaining children were treated at the scene.

The pedestrian is a 42-year-old Milwaukee man. He was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.