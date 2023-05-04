Milwaukee police chase, crash; 3 men, teenager arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested three men and a teenager after a police chase that ended with a crash in Greenfield on Wednesday evening, May 3.

Officials say the police chase began near 9th and Mineral on Milwaukee's south side around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – when officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle and the driver refused to stop.

The police chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a traffic pole near Loomis Road and Howard Avenue in Greenfield.

Police chase ends in crash near Loomis and Howard, Greenfield

The four people in the car fled on foot. But not long after, police arrested a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, two 18-year-old Milwaukee men, and a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy. The four were taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.