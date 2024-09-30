Milwaukee police chase, crash involving stolen vehicle, 7 teens arrested

article

The Brief Seven teens were arrested following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee on Friday. The vehicle involved was taken in a robbery. The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver hit another vehicle near Holton and Keefe.



Seven teenagers were arrested in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 27 following a police pursuit and crash. The vehicle involved was stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Garfield and Humboldt after officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery.

The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near Holton and Keefe after the driver collided with another vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, along with six passengers were arrested. The passengers have been identified as two 18-year-old women, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy.

They were transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 17-year-old occupant of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.