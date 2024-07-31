Milwaukee police chase, crash involving school bus; man sentenced

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Elijahwan Shabazz on Tuesday, July 30 to 11 ½ years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash involving a school bus in November 2023.

The wreck happened near 76th and Capitol. Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized due to injuries. The driver who fled the police, Shabazz, was arrested.

In a plea deal arranged on June 27, Shabazz pleaded guilty to five of nine counts against him – including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child and hit-and-run involving injury. The other four charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in a Chicago homicide and tried to stop it near 91st and Thurston around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023. The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit ensued.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a school bus near 76th and Capitol, causing the school bus to tip onto its side. It led to a secondary crash that involved several other vehicles.

Police chase leads to crash near 76th and Capitol

The 26-year-old driver, identified as Elijahwan Shabazz, ran off, but was soon arrested. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle, ages 3 and 26, were taken to a hospital as well. Police said the 3-year-old was seriously hurt, and the 26-year-old had non-fatal injuries.

Police chase leads to crash near 76th and Capitol

The 71-year-old school bus driver and the 30-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in the secondary crash suffered non-fatal injuries as well.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

There were no kids on the school bus, and no other injuries were reported.