Milwaukee police chase, crash into cellphone store; driver charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car. The chase ended with a crash into another car and then through a cellphone store. Court records show he was out on bond at the time for fleeing police in 2023.



A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car before crashing into a cellphone store on Monday night, Aug. 25.

Driver charged

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Daveon Starks with six felonies, including fleeing police, and a misdemeanor in the case.

Starks made his initial court appearance on Friday, Aug. 29. His bond was set at $50,000, and he's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.

Daveon Starks in court on Aug. 29, 2025

Chase, crash in stolen car

The backstory:

A criminal complaint states Milwaukee police were on patrol near 35th and Greenfield when they saw a white Honda driving with no rear license plate affixed to the car. Officers used a spotlight and saw the plate displayed in the rear windshield.

When the spotlight was activated, court filings said the driver sped away into oncoming traffic. Officers then turned on their lights and sirens and chased after the car for more than two miles.

The chase ended with a series of crashes near 35th and Vliet. The complaint said the Honda crashed into another car with a pregnant woman and her 4-year-old son inside. The Honda then crashed through a cellphone store. As the Honda crashed into the other car, a pursuing squad and another vehicle collided. The officers were injured.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Car crashed into cellphone store near 35th and Vliet during police chase

Prosecutors said the driver, Starks, ditched the car inside the store and ran. Officers ran after him and ordered him to stop, which he ignored. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The Honda had been reported stolen to the Marquette University Police Department in January, per the complaint. A search of the car uncovered cocaine, a digital scale with white residue on it and a cellphone.

Out on bond

Dig deeper:

Starks was out on bond for two separate felony cases at the time of the chase and crash. Court records show one is a drug case from March 2023, the other for fleeing police in December 2023.

"You've already violated what I call rule number one: If you get out of jail, you don't pick up a new case," Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said during Starks' initial appearance. "If you pick up a new case, you definitely don't pick up a new case for the same exact thing that you're going to court for. You've done that."

Court records also show he pleaded no contest and was fined for operating while suspended in 2023.