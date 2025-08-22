Milwaukee police chase, crash at 91st and Silver Spring; driver arrested

article

The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday, Aug. 21. The driver was arrested and a firearm and suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle. Three young children were also in the vehicle.



One person was arrested after a police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:44 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 80th and Silver Spring.

The driver refused to pull over and a vehicle chase started.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle in oncoming traffic at 91st and Silver Spring. The suspect vehicle rolled during the crash.

Crash scene near 91st and Silver Spring

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

A 9-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the vehicle at the time of the accident and all taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Crash scene near 91st and Silver Spring

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.