Milwaukee police chase ends with crash, wanted man charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police and causing a crash. Prosecutors said the 34-year-old was wanted for sexual assault at the time. The crash injured two other people who had to be extricated from their vehicle.



A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police and causing a crash that injured two other people on Friday, Feb. 21.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Jason Spears was wanted for sexual assault when he fled a traffic stop on the city's north side.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, an undercover officer saw Spears get into the driver's seat of a white Ford pickup truck that pulled out of an alley near 57th and Thurston. A different officer then responded in a marked squad and pulled over the truck.

Prosecutors said Spears initially pulled over and put his hands out of the driver's side window. The officer, gun drawn, told Spears to keep his hands outside the window. Spears said he was "in a rush" on his way to a funeral before speeding away from the traffic stop – prompting a chase.

Pursuit ends with crash near 57th and Hampton (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The pursuit ended roughly one mile away when court filings said Spears crashed into a minivan near 57th and Hampton. During the chase, Spears reached speeds greater than 75 mph and ran multiple stop signs.

Police said two people in the minivan that was hit, ages 40 and 37, had to be extricated. They were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

Once the officer pulled up to the crash scene, the complaint states he saw Spears on the sidewalk near a snowbank. Spears then ran into a parking lot behind a funeral home and tried to jump a chain-link fence. The officer ran after Spears and eventually took him into custody.

57th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Prosecutors said police checked the snowbank where Spears was seen and found a loaded gun hidden under the snow. A search of the Ford uncovered methamphetamine pills and other items "consistent with street level dealing," as well as a We Energies bill and prescription medicine in Spears' name.

In court

Dig deeper:

In all, Spears is charged with:

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in great bodily harm (two counts)

First-degree reckless injury (two counts)

Hit-and-run – great bodily harm (two counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer

Spears' cash bond was set at $45,000. Additionally, court records show Spears was convicted of fleeing in January 2024.

What's next:

Spears is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 7.